OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $40.49 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.