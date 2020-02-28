OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 77938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

