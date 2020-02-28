Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE:ORI opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

