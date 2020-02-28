On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of On Deck Capital worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 77,492 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,085. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of $266.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

On Deck Capital Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

