Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $360,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $918.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Opko Health by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.