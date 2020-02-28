Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $21.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

