Oppenheimer Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.94.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,037. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.