PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAGS. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of PAGS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

