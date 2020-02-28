Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Papa John’s Int’l also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,456. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $70.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.