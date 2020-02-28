Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 2,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,217. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

