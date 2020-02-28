Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

