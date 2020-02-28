Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $121,762.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $121,762.00 and approximately $9,241.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,008,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.