Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.83 and a 1 year high of C$21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.12.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,150.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

