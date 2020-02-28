Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the January 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 8.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

