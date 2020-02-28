Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston Sells 680 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $15,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PMT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.