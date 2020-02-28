PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells $17,872.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $17,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stacey D. Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $16,419.78.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

