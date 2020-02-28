Peony Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $45,226.00 and approximately $517.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,356,137 coins and its circulating supply is 2,236,309 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

