Phantomx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Phantomx has a market cap of $1,689.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01041218 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

