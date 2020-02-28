Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.46.

PSX opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

