Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) VP Lee R. Nickloy Sells 1,628 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $89.31. 13,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.8% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

