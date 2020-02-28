Piper Sandler Increases Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 16,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,766. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Infinera by 7,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,984 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Infinera by 12,105.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

