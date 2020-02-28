Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of SHAK traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 44,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

