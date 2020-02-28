Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Insider Harry N. Pefanis Acquires 30,000 Shares

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PAA opened at $13.07 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after buying an additional 2,660,246 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $49,724,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

