Platinum Asia Investments Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (ASX:PAI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of PAI stock opened at A$0.98 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.02. Platinum Asia Investments has a 12 month low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of A$1.19 ($0.84).

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

