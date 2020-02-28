Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $461,466.00 and $24,221.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

