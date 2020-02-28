Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $970.12

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 970.12 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 968.80 ($12.74), with a volume of 1289705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872.40 ($11.48).

PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 897.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 802.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21). Also, insider Elad Even-Chen bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

