PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.45.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,978. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

