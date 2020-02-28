Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 277457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTLA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after buying an additional 390,131 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 77,159 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $974.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

