Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PGIT opened at GBX 129.44 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

