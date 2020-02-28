PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PriceSmart worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,786,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 113.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

PSMT stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,800. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.