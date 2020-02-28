Prime-XI (PXI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $3,818.00 and $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.