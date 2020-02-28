ProCurrency (PROC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,611.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $2,441.00 and $2,611.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.



About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,443,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,826 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

