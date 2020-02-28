Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.0853

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $35,533.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Propy

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

