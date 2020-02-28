Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 411.90 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 461.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 431.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

