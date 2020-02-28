Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

