Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Earnings Results

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

