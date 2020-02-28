Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

