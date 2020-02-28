Raphael D’amico Buys 3,500 Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) VP Raphael D’amico bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raphael D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Raphael D’amico purchased 3,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,820.00.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

