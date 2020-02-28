Raven Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1,056.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $776,153.00 and approximately $1,056.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.02514890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00214486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

