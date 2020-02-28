Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $42,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 785,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

