Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dropbox (DBX)

2/25/2020 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/25/2020 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Dropbox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dropbox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dropbox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/21/2020 – Dropbox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/21/2020 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dropbox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 524,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,643. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38, a PEG ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after buying an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after buying an additional 572,993 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,983,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after buying an additional 175,062 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

