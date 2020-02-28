Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 71.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.