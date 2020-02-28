Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

NYSE RSG opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

