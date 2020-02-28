Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canon Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.58. Canon has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canon by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

