Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hammerson plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hammerson in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HMSNF. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

HMSNF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

