Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given $12.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has improved by 22.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

