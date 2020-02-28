Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

ASX RIC opened at A$0.87 ($0.61) on Friday. Ridley has a twelve month low of A$0.97 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.06.

Get Ridley alerts:

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.