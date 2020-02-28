RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 545 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $127,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.85. 56,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.61. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

