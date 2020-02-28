Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) to Issue Final Dividend of $3.50

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.497 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs stock opened at A$87.27 ($61.89) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$100.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12 month low of A$82.42 ($58.45) and a 12 month high of A$107.94 ($76.55).

Get Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.