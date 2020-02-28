Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 4,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

